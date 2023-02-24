Manchester United join Arsenal and Tottenham in Marco Asensio summer race



Manchester United are heading to Wembley to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup in buoyant spirits after knocking out La Liga leaders Barcelona from the Europa League.

A chance to end a six year wait for silverware could end on Sunday and the current team is a far cry from the broken group that limped over the line in sixth place in the Premier League.

A lot of credit goes to new manager Erik ten Hag, who has transformed all aspects of the club in less than eight months. And all of this despite the obvious frailties in the squad.

Right wing solution could be eyed

The current team is short of attackers having lost Cristiano Ronaldo under acrimonious circumstances and the persistent injury woes of Anthony Martial.

On top of that, the right wing position only has Antony with Bruno Fernandes having to occupy that slot due to a lack of reliable options in the squad.

Amad Diallo is out on loan while Facundo Pellistri remains raw and Anthony Elanga much more adept on the opposite flank.

*Asensio Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United along with Arsenal and Tottenham have been in touch with Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio through intermediaries, as Football Insider said. The Spaniard contract expires this summer.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/UKppXgpyzg — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) February 24, 2023

And that has opened up the possibility that Ten Hag could look at strengthening this position if the chance presents itself in the summer.

One player who has been linked heavily this season is Real Madrid’s versatile forward Marco Asensio. Rumours linking him with an exit are on the rise due to his current contract status.

The Spaniard’s contract with the Madrid giants ends in the summer and no extension has been agreed as of yet.

And multiple Premier League clubs are in touch with the player’s intermediaries to gauge the level of interest in a potential move.

Asensio summer race on

According to Football Insider, United have been joined by current league leaders Arsenal and fellow North London side Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the 27-year-old.

“Arsenal, Man United and Tottenham are all battling for Marco Asensio’s signature in the summer. The Real Madrid star, 27, will be available for free in the summer when his contract expires, provided he doesn’t sign an extension.

“Football Insider has learned that the Gunners will be competing with Spurs and United for Asensio and they have all been in contact with intermediaries about a potential deal,” the report added.

The winger has not started as many games as he would have liked this season, making the starting lineup only six times out of his 17 league appearances.

The three-time Champions League winner has scored four goals and provided three assists during those outings. And he will be eager to get more minutes and might look at potential alternatives in case it does not materialise.



