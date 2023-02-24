Marcus Rashford posts worrying message on Instagram ahead of the Carabao Cup final



Marcus Rashford has posted a worrying photo on social media just days ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

It was a tough fixture in the Europa League yesterday for Ten Hag’s men, as they won against a very resilient Barcelona who are top of la Liga.

Usually, during top matches, there are a couple of knocks or longer injuries sustained by the players because of the intensity of the 90 minutes.

There weren’t any obvious enforced substitutions throughout the match but that hasn’t stopped fans from worrying ahead of the a crucial fixture period.

According to The Sun, Rashford has posted a cryptic image on Instagram which is worrying fans ahead of the final on Sunday.

He played 88 minutes of the 2-1 win over Barca in a dramatic comeback but he endured some heavy tackles throughout the match.

One such clash against Ronald Arauja stopping play while Rashford received treatment. It looked nasty at first, but Rashford continued without any signs of an injury until Erik ten Hag substituted him out for Scott McTominay.

If he does miss the final due to injury, it will be a real loss for the forward who is currently in the form of his life right now, and the side.

This season he has already scored 24 goals in all competitions despite it being just February.

He has also stepped up his form in all of the front three positions this season after only playing as a left winger under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The tight turnaround from Thursday night will be difficult if he is lacking in full fitness.

If the Red Devils beat Newcastle on Sunday, it will be their first trophy since 2017 and Ten Hag will be hoping for everyone to step up.

United are the only side in Europe who are still competing in all four competitions they entered at the start of the season.

