Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves in agreement over bold Casemiro claim



Manchester United midfield legends Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves are both of the opinions that Casemiro does not get the credit and recognition he deserves.

Scholes and Hargreaves spoke to club media where they hailed Casemiro and the impact of the Brazilian on the team since his arrival.

Scholes further opined that Casemiro is the closest player he has seen to former teammate and legendary United captain Roy Keane.

“Casemiro has been sensational really,” said Scholes. “He has great experience, winning so many times with Real Madrid as well, and is invaluable to the younger players around the squad. It’s almost like he’s a coach on the football pitch.”

“You’ve seen the difference from when he’s come into the team and what he’s made [happen]. He has great experience and I don’t think he gets the credit for the way he plays. He is a really good passer of the ball, which surprised me a little bit when you think you saw Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as the playmakers at Real Madrid.”

“I’ve heard so many times, as well, that’s he’s probably the best holding midfielder as well. I don’t see him as a holding midfielder. He’s a proper Manchester United midfielder that gets involved in everything. You see him up the pitch, you see him defending, you see him controlling the game at times.”

Hargreaves remarked that Sir Alex Ferguson would have loved Casemiro and especially the player’s willingness to always pass forward.

Hargreaves relayed that Casemiro’s first instinct is always to pass forward, in the same way that Scholes did during his time as a United player.

As per the BT Sport pundit, Fergie always told his players to pass the ball forward in transition – an aspect of the game Casemiro excels at.

Hargreaves mentioned that Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen provide the balance that enables Casemiro who turned 31 today, to flourish.

Like Scholes, Hargreaves also mentioned that Casemiro is vastly underrated and his superior skill set goes under the radar.

The player’s contributions are certainly not going unnoticed within the United fanbase.

