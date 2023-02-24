Paul Scholes provides exciting verdict on Manchester United’s quadruple chances



Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has reiterated that his former club’s chances of winning an unprecedented quadruple this season are “still on”.

Scholes was speaking on BT Sport after United’s Old Trafford comeback win against Barcelona to proceed to the round of 16 of the Europa League.

The victory means that United still have the chance to win all four competitions they’re currently taking part in.

The Red Devils have the chance to win the Carabao Cup on Sunday at Wembley against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

After United’s first-leg clash with Barcelona at Camp Nou, Scholes remarked that a quadruple was on the cards for Erik ten Hag’s men and it seems as if his mind has not changed.

Scholes told BT via The Mail, “It is still on. In the top five leagues in Europe, we are the only ones who can still win the quadruple.

“Look it is there, it’ll be difficult but who knows. Every game from now until the end of the season is going to be big. I am still not going to rule them out of the title.”

“I know people will say they are a little bit too far away. A lot of people say Man City will win the league. What are they, two points behind Man City?

“I think they are in with a chance with this momentum. I think the only thing that might hurt them is the amount of games.

“They have the League Cup final, FA Cup midweek, Liverpool the week after. There are tough games. But on the other hand, they have played Man City and Arsenal twice. I still think they are in a half-decent position to go for the league.”

The former United midfielder also took to social media to express his joy at the Barca win and also to hail the impact of Ten Hag.

Scholes wrote on his Instagram that while the quadruple still remains a remote possibility, one or two trophies this season would be a remarkable achievement.

As per the United legend, the team now has a manager who gets the club, plays an attractive brand of football and has stamped his authority on the squad.

Scholes also lauded his “two favourite players” – Antony and Fred – for scoring against the Blaugrana.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



