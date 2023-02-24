Picture: Alejandro Garnacho brutally trolls Barcelona with Pedri’s signature celebration



Manchester United completed a sensational comeback to beat Barcelona at the Theatre of Dreams tonight and proceed to the next round of the Europa League.

United’s goals came courtesy of Fred and Antony.

The two Brazilians’ goals were enough to cancel out a first-half penalty goal from Robert Lewandowski.

There were a number of standout performers whose contributions helped United get over the line against the Catalonians.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were defensively superb at the heart of the team’s defence.

Casemiro as is usual with him was brilliant on a day which marked his birthday.

Another player who did well was Alejandro Garnacho. The winger came on for Jadon Sancho and excelled in the few minutes he was on the pitch.

Garnacho came on and had an impact.

He constantly took on his man when the opportunity presented itself and gave the Barca defence something else to think about.

Despite coming on in the 67th minute, only Aaron Wan-Bissaka who started the game completed more dribbles than the 18-year-old.

Despite coming on as a 67th minute substitute, only Aaaron Wan-Bissaka (2) completed more dribbles than Alejandro Garnacho (1). New haircut, same class. 👱👱👱 pic.twitter.com/kejTVCTo1W — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 23, 2023

Garnacho will also make headlines for what he did after the game.

The young attacker mimicked Pedri’s signature celebration. The Barca youngster’s celebration usually involves forming a pair of glasses with his hands as a jubilant gesture.

Garnacho mimicked Pedri’s celebration by doing the same. The United man posted a viral picture of himself doing so.

Alejandro Garnacho doing Pedri's celebration 👀🤭 pic.twitter.com/JacrRetV2C — utdreport (@utdreport) February 23, 2023

Pedri was unavailable for selection against United at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard picked up an injury in the first leg at Camp Nou.

