Tottenham’s summer goalkeeper transfer shortlist includes Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson



The current Manchester United team is a far cry from the one that finished a disastrous sixth in the Premier League last season, all the while breaking numerous unwanted records along the way.

Erik ten Hag deserves plaudits for changing the entire complexion of the team and that too in such a short span of time.

The Red Devils are the only Premier League team with a shot at winning four trophies with the first one up for grabs on Sunday as United travel to Wembley to take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

The Dutch manager has unified the dressing room and got the team playing an attractive style of football despite obvious frailties in certain positions.

Goalkeeping remains an issue

One spot which has come under the scanner throughout the season is in the goalkeeping department where David de Gea continues to rule the roost.

Despite being the undisputed No 1, the Spaniard has struggled to adapt to the new manager’s demands and has also come up short when it comes to shot-stopping at times.

Ten Hag wants his keeper to be good with the ball at his feet and be able to pass it out from the back under pressure while also having the ability to come out and play as sweeper when required.

The Spanish international has failed on those counts and his erratic passing has put United under pressure on more than a number of occasions.

Spurs’ shortlist for GK include Mamardashvili, David Raya, Robert Sanchez and Maignan. In recent seasons #thfc have looked at the Emiliano Martinez and Jan Oblak and, as potential homegrown options, Dean Henderson and Pickford (set to sign new contract). [via @AlasdairGold] 🥇 — Spurs Global (@spurssglobal) February 23, 2023

His contract is set to end after this season and so far, a new contract is yet to be signed though the No 1 has spoken of his desire to stay on at the club till the end of his career.

The former Ajax coach is open to bringing in a new keeper in the summer, someone who is a lot more in tune with the demands of a modern goalie.

The likes of Jan Oblak, Diogo Costa, David Raya and Odysseas Vlachodimos have been linked with a move to Old Trafford next summer but a lot of it depends on the kind of budget the club will have ahead of next season.

Henderson could be on the move despite impressing on loan

Recalling and reintegrating Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, also remains an option for the Dutch boss.

But the United academy graduate might have burned his bridges after he spoke ill of the club and the management for failing to fulfill certain promises.

While Forest have intentions of keeping hold of Henderson for the long-term, Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the 25-year-old’s services.

According to Football London, the North London side are looking at a long-term successor for Hugo Lloris and Henderson could be an option as he is considered to be home-grown.

“In recent seasons Spurs have also looked at the older Argentina and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and, as potential homegrown options, Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who is set to sign a new contract with Everton,” the report added.

There are numerous names on that list and if Ten Hag decides he can do without the England star, then United can make a decent profit from their academy star.



