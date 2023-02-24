Video: Rio Ferdinand jubilantly hails Manchester United hero in incredible comeback vs. Barcelona



Manchester United knocked Barcelona out of the Europa League in an incredible 2-1 comeback at Old Trafford this evening, for a 4-3 aggregate score.

The Red Devils came from behind after a Robert Lewandowski first-half goal to proceed to the round of 16.

United grabbed their goals through Fred and substitute Antony.

The 20-time English champions recovered from a lethargic and poor first half to produce a scintillating second-half performance.

Central to this improvement was the Brazilian winger, who came on for the lacklustre Wout Weghorst.

Antony had an instant impact as he fashioned a few chances from his favoured right-wing position.

He was rewarded for his efforts in the 73rd minute when a blocked shot from Fred landed on his left foot. Antony made no mistake as he fired a powerful shot well beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s reach.

Antony’s contributions were not lost on United legend Rio Ferdinand who posted an exhilarating video of his reaction to the Brazilian’s showing and his former club’s comeback.

Ferdinand said, “That’s what you want to see. People coming off the bench and making an impact.”

“No sulking, helping the cause. United are through to the next round after beating Barcelona who are top of La Liga.”

“Let’s go! I’m not getting carried away.”

The six-time Premier League winner said that the team should now look ahead towards Sunday with a view to winning the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

Ferdinand expressed confidence in United’s chances of beating Eddie Howe’s men.

The former defender predicted that the Red Devils will win 2-0 against the Magpies.

