Academy Match report: Manchester United u18s 5-2 Derby County u18s



Manchester United u18s hosted Derby County on Saturday morning as they continued their chase of league leaders Manchester City.

United took an early lead in the 7th minute with Adam Berry’s ball over the top through the heart of Derby’s defence that was taken down by James Scanlon and side-footed past the keeper.

GOAL! A great ball from Adam Berry and a composed finish from James Scanlon! pic.twitter.com/T59xjtKRMX — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) February 25, 2023

Just minutes later Berry’s passing was creating openings again as he picked out Ethan Williams on the left to cut in and curl to the far post, but his effort sailed just wide.

In the 25th minute, Derby hit the back of the net from a free kick that skidded off the turf and bobbled past Elyh Harrison, but the ref came to United’s rescue as he spotted a handball in the box from Derby’s Callum Moore.

Up at the other end, James Nolan ran into the box on the left side and should have had a penalty as the Derby defender tripped and fell into Nolan’s legs to take out the United midfielder, but the ref wasn’t giving.

United doubled their lead in 34th when Victor Musa was played through the middle before rounding the keeper and keeping his composure to dance by the recovering defender and slot into the goal.

VICTOR MUSA PUTS UNITED 2-0 UP! pic.twitter.com/rspts8hoTM — academyarena Utd (@academyarenaUTD) February 25, 2023

Derby then pulled one back through Dajaune Brown after a loose pass from Berry turned over possession and Derby attacked quickly to play Brown into the box and finish past Harrison, as Berry slapped the ground in frustration with himself.

A poor clearance from the Derby keeper this time gave the ball to Jaydan Kamason who lifted the ball over the keeper only for it to be cleared on the goal line from the recovering defender.

An eventful half was finished with Derby hitting the crossbar at one end and United going the other way immediately and making it three. Habeeb Ogunneye played the ball into the channel for Musa to run onto and strike past the keeper.

Victor Musa scores his second of the game! 3-1 pic.twitter.com/jxvZDh8tBs — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) February 25, 2023

Seven minutes into the second half James Nolan added the fourth. Williams’ cross was cleared to Nolan at the edge of the box to take down and hit the bouncing ball into the top left corner.

GOAL! James Nolan with a great strike from outside the box 💥 pic.twitter.com/qzQBlmHc5o — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) February 25, 2023

Williams then added his name to the scoresheet after opening his body to move the ball onto his left foot and striking low past the keeper to make it five for United.

GOAL! Ethan Williams makes it 5 with a powerful finish! pic.twitter.com/FhImMD6qdl — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) February 25, 2023

Sekou Kaba thought he scored late on for his first goal at u18s level after turning in a cross but unfortunately for the 15 year old it was quickly ruled out for offside.

Derby added a late consolation after Harrison’s pass was turned over allowing for Carlos Richards to finish with his left.

Derby then won a penalty in the 88th with a dubious call on Louis Jackson after winning the aerial ball, which left the United captain incensed. Harrison righted the wrong though with a great save to keep it 5-2 and seal the three points for United after a dominating performance.

United: Harrison, Ogunneye (Kaba 45), Jackson, Kingdon, Mantato, Nolan, Berry, Kamason, Scanlon (Oriola 68), Williams, Musa

Unused subs: Myles, Armer, Munro







