Academy Match report: Wolverhampton Wanderers u21s 2-2 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s were away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night at the Aggborough Stadium in Kidderminster.

An early chance came the way of Mateo Mejia, who flashed the ball across the goal but Joe Hugill was just out of reach from applying the finishing touch.

United took the lead in the 18th minute after Mejia’s cutback from the byline was finished off by Omari Forson from 12 yards out for his fifth goal in four matches.

Omari Forson with a goal and an assist tonight ⚽️🅰️ He has now been directly involved in 7 goals in his last 5 games (5 goals, 2 assists) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zDUGwyUykv — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) February 24, 2023

Wolves’ Harry Birtwistle looked to threaten as he ran down the right wing beyond Sam Murray but Sonny Aljofree was there to clear the cross.

United hit on the counter with Dan Gore playing it to Noam Emeran on the left, who then switched the play to Mejia running through on the right. But the Spaniard was forced wide and ultimately had to settle for a corner.

In the second half, Marc Jurado’s front post cross towards Joe Hugill was blocked with a fine sliding challenge from the Wolves’ defender that left the United striker limping.

The United man wasn’t hurt for long though and doubled United’s lead in the 69th minute, turning home Forson’s low cross from six yards out.

Wolves pulled one back five minutes later with a low cross of their own that was finished by Tyler Roberts at the back post.

It was then heartbreak at the death as Wolves’ completed the comeback with just two minutes remaining.

A wide free kick from the right was sent in and headed past Nathan Bishop by Owen Farmer to give the closing score of 2-2.

The draw sees United continue their unbeaten run in 2023 but remain in sixth place in the league.

United: Bishop, Jurado, Aljofree, Huddlestone, Murray, Collyer (Wellens 78), Gore, Mejia, Forson, Emeran, Hugill

Unused subs: Mee, Hansen-Aaroen, Jackson, Nolan







