Amad Diallo crowns sublime peformance against Coventry with wondergoal



Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo got on the scoresheet for Sunderland in a 2-1 defeat against Coventry.

The Ivorian attacker started the game and produced a brilliant performance that has made United fans go wild.

Diallo’s excellent passing and link-up play was on display throughout the game.

He constantly took on his man and showed remarkable skill to get past defenders, leaving them for dead.

In the 90 minutes he was on the pitch for the Black Cats, Diallo successfully delivered three long balls – a 100% success rate.

Out of the six dribbles the 20-year-old attempted, an astonishing five were successful.

Diallo won eight out of the 11 ground duels he delved into, in what was also a defensively astute showing from him. The youngster won two tackles and made one crucial interception.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Diallo’s crowning moment came via the superb goal he scored late into the game.

The goal was only a consolation prize for Tony Mowbray’s men but that should not take the shine away from the winger.

Diallo received the ball on his favoured right-hand side of the box with the visitors chasing the game at 2-0 down.

He controlled it well before letting the ball fly in a whipped, curling effort that found the top-left corner of the Coventry goal.

The goalkeeper simply had no chance to keep it out.

Including his goal against Coventry, Diallo has notched eight goals and three assists all season for Sunderland.

Against the backdrop of an ongoing clamour for him to be integrated into the United first team, Diallo will undoubtedly be hoping that Erik ten Hag takes notice of his contributions to Sunderland and gives him the chance to impress for the Red Devils.







