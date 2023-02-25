Avram Glazer gives ‘clear indication’ of his intention to attend Carabao Cup final



Avram Glazer is planning to attend Manchester United’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United tomorrow.

The news comes from The Athletic, who report that the CEO has expressed his wish to attend Wembley and witness the Red Devils’ attempt to win their first trophy in six years.

The reclusive owner is an exceedingly rare attendee at Old Trafford, with his presence usually met with protests.

Glazer’s last attended a game on the first day of the season against Brighton and Hove Albion, a match United lost 2-1.

Several banners reading “Fight greed. Fight for United. Fight Glazers,” were on display, with another saying, “We want our club back.”

Given the club are locked in talks over a potential takeover, with many people – Gary Neville among them – believing that the Glazers do not genuinely intend to sell the club, protests will be all but guaranteed at Wembley Stadium.

Bids for a full takeover have been submitted by both Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Sheik Jassim looking to buy 100% of the club while Ratcliffe is looking to buy the 69% of stock the Glazers own.

At this stage, however, it appears to be just as likely that the Glazers will reject both bids to seek out ‘investment opportunities’ in order to remain in charge at the club.

While Avram Glazer did reiterate that Man United were “not necessarily for sale” during the World Cup, fans will naturally feel cheated if he stays on.

Supporters have watched their club suffer under Glazer ownership for 18 long years, with a lack of investment into infrastructure seeing United fall behind their bitter rivals.

There has been a newfound optimism this season, with Manchester United thriving under Erik ten Hag, who will be looking to win his first trophy at the club just nine months into his tenure.

Nevertheless, Avram Glazer’s presence at Wembley Stadium will bring an additional layer of intrigue to the final against Newcastle.







