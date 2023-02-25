Benjamin Sesko could be Manchester United’s alternative in case Victor Osimhen move fails



From a disastrous sixth place finish in the Premier League last season to currently being counted as title challengers, Manchester United have come a long way this season.

To add to it, the Red Devils are on their way to Wembley to face Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday to end a six-year wait for silverware.

Despite the relatively short turnaround, United will be in buoyant spirits after knocking out La Liga leaders Barcelona from the Europa League in midweek.

Fans would never have expected such a dramatic turnaround but here we all are and that is all thanks to the manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has worked miracles without a proper striker

The Dutchman has transformed all aspects of the club — from the playing style to getting reactions from under-performing players to in-game tactical tweaks.

All of this despite glaring holes in the squad, none more deep than the one up front. It is safe to say that the 20-time English league champions have no recognised striker.

On loan Wout Weghorst is a stop-gap at best and despite showing plenty of heart, he has not managed to ripple the net more than once. Anthony Martial continues to remain perennially injured.

*Sesko Transfer Rumours*

Marcus Rashford has taken over the mantle as chief goalscorer but he needs support from an all-out No 9 and the Dutch boss is aware of the need to address this issue.

Serie A top-scorer Victor Osimhen is touted to be the Reds’ best target ahead of next season but Napoli will not do business for less than €140 million.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, United have the perfect backup option in mind — Benjamin Sesko who is considered “one of the great sensations” of RB Salzburg . Fans will know plenty about him having been linked with last summer.

Sesko could be perfect Osimhen alternative

The Slovenian is set to join sister club RB Leipzig next summer for €24m and United could buy him out from his deal if they present a suitable economic offer.

“Sesko , who on July 1 will become part of the discipline of a RB Leipzig with whom he may not even make his debut due to the interest of the Red Devils in taking over his services.

“Manchester United being an ideal destination given the quality of the aforementioned Ten Hag to promote his young talents, something that he has been doing year after year at Ajax in Amsterdam and that he would now seek to repeat at Old Trafford with players like Benjamin Sesko , who could be one of the Premier League bombs in the market signings,” the report added.

Sesko has eight goals and three assists this season and has a bright future ahead of him but is not quite the finished product yet. It remains to be seen how much funds United have in the summer and how they approach the market next season.



