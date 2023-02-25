Bruno Fernandes among top five players in the world for goal contributions in European Competitions



Bruno Fernandes has been one of Erik ten Hag’s stalwarts at Manchester United.

The Portuguese has time and again shown his mentality and propelled the team forward.

Ten Hag appointed him as captain, knowing his leadership qualities and passion for the club.

It is safe to say that currently Bruno is one of the most important players in the team.

Since signing in January 2020, the Portuguese has registered outstanding numbers.

His goal and assist output is simply remarkable and he is a player that always produces something even when not playing at his best.

He is ranked among the top five players for 25+ goal contributions in European competitions since his United debut.

Since making his #mufc debut, Bruno Fernandes (25) is one of just five players to have been directly involved in 25+ goals in major European competitions alongside Robert Lewandowski (37), Kylian Mbappé (33), Karim Benzema (27) and Mo Salah (27) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/22oAd6wi4w — utdreport (@utdreport) February 23, 2023

The Portuguese has been one of United’s best signings in the post-Fergie era.

In United’s current set-up, he is vital to Ten Hag’s organised pressing.

The Red Devils have massively improved their pressing, and Bruno leads the way with his intensity and tenacity in midfield.

The 28 year old is a constant threat in and around the box and is sometimes described as ‘inevitable’ by fans for his tendency to register a goal or an assist.

He still has areas in his game that need improvement, namely his press-resistance and decision making.

Bruno has undoubtedly been one of United’s standout players this season and will be crucial in the final few months of the campaign.



