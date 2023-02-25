Early team news ahead of Carabao Cup final as Erik ten Hag receives Marcus Rashford boost



Marcus Rashford has been named in Manchester United’s travelling party to London ahead of the Red Devils’ Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday.

There were doubts whether Rashford would be available to face the Magpies after he seemingly sustained an ankle injury during United’s sensational Old Trafford comeback win against Barcelona on Thursday.

The Englishman posted a worrying update on his social media that suggested he was injured.

As per Samuel Luckhurst, Rashford was assessed by the team’s medical staff and the striker will now be available for selection against Eddie Howe’s men.

During Ten Hag’s presser, the Dutchman was quizzed about the 25-year-old’s availability. The United boss said on Friday, “I don’t know [whether Rashford would be available]. Players are now coming in.”

“We have to do investigations, medical, of course, yesterday we did. So straight after a game most of the time you can’t say, you have to wait for a 100 per cent diagnosis.”

“So let’s do the medical, the work, we have to wait.”

That the 24-goal-attacker is in contention to play is a big boost for Ten Hag.

Regarding the other confirmed members of United’s travelling contingent, The Manchester Evening News have relayed that David de Gea, Tom Heaton and Jack Butland all made the trip.

In the defensive department, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were all on the London-bound train that left Stockport station on Saturday afternoon.

In the middle of the park, Ten Hag will be able to choose from a pool consisting of the likes of Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcel Sabitzer and Bruno Fernandes.

Wout Weghorst, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony also travelled.



