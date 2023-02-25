Fabrizio Romano indicates Manchester United are looking at these two in-form strikers



Manchester United are gearing up to end their six-year wait for silverware when they take on Newcastle United at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The Red Devils might have had very little time to recuperate considering their Thursday night exploits but the team will no doubt be in buoyant spirits after knocking out Barcelona from the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag has done a remarkable job by transforming the fortunes of the club, that too in such a short span of time and despite the obvious frailties in the squad.

United’s transfer targets

In the first half of the season it seemed like a right-back needed to be brought in considering the load being placed on Diogo Dalot.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has certainly grabbed his chances post the World Cup but there is a growing belief that the Dutch boss wants to bring in an attack-minded full-back and the former Crystal Palace star could be offloaded in that case.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s acrimonious departure, there is a need to bring in a reliable goalscorer who can take the burden off Marcus Rashford‘s shoulder.

On-loan striker Wout Weghorst has shown plenty of desire and drive but has failed to ripple the net, the primary task he was brought in for, while Anthony Martial continues to be sidelined due to injury.

It is clear to see that the Frenchman is not worth backing anymore while Weghorst can, at best, be considered a stop-gap and not the main striker.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has indicated on his Youtube channel that the former Ajax coach is aware of these obvious holes in the squad and the club are trying to rectify the situation.

Fabrizio Romano‘s update

The Italian revealed that the 20-time English league champions are tracking two strikers as well as a right-back and have sent their scouts in recent weeks to run the rule over them.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos are among strikers that have recently been watched along with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Ramos and Osimhen would be fantastic additions to the squad. The duo have scored 19 goals and 20 goals respectively and are on course to become top scorers in their respective leagues.

Romano also added that Dalot’s contract extension is currently top of United’s priority list and depending on the budget, a new full-back could be brought in and Frimpong would be the perfect attacking addition as he has a stunning 12 goal contributions in the current season.



