Happy Casemiro opens up on life at Manchester United



“I want to be known here as a player who wins championships.” Manchester United’s Casemiro makes no bones about his intentions at the Premier League club.

In an interview for TeamViewer’s Player Diaries via manutd.com, the 31 year old gave a fascinating insight into his mentality and what makes him such a special player.

“We know it’s hard to win titles … but I want to win titles and important games here. Especially because we’re talking about the most difficult league in the world.”

The Brazilian has transformed the United midfield since his summer arrival from Real Madrid and is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, defensive midfielders in the world.

His adaptation to the demands of the fast-paced Premier League has been swift and smooth, but he acknowledges that it has been a challenge compared to Spain.

“I’m not trying to underestimate La Liga, but the games here are much more difficult, there’s a higher number of transitions,” he said.

“In Spain, they usually prefer tiki-taka football as they call it there. Here there are more transitions, more attacking moves.”

Casemiro was glowing with praise for manager Erik ten Tag, who he acknowledged pushes players to improve all the time.

“I can’t let my guard down, I have to keep working hard,” he said, saying that the maximum is expected of him not just on the pitch, but in training as well.

The Brazilian added that it is “rewarding” when a manager of Ten Hag’s “level” says something about him.

“He’s a very demanding manager. He strives for perfection … It’s important for a manager to be like that. To be obsessed with winning,” he said.

Casemiro spoke about a number of players in the interview, but singled out Bruno Fernandes as United’s top man.

“Before coming to Manchester United, I’d turn on the TV and watch their games…and he was the best player,” he beamed.

“He’s one of the guys that helps up front and midfield, he is part of that transition. He’s our best player there.”

The Brazilian has settled into life at Old Trafford so effortlessly and he confirmed what everyone can see, his happiness at the club, his teammates, the fans and the staff.

“I feel at home as if it was the first day,” he said.

“I also want to be known as a good person here at the club. To be known as someone with character, as a good person, that’s also important.”







