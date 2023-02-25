Jamie Carragher says Marcus Rashford could win the PFA Player of the Year award

Jamie Carragher has heaped praised on Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford.

Speaking in his column for the Telegraph, the former Liverpool defender believes if Rashford continues his form he could be in line to win the coveted PFA Player of the Year award, ahead of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

“Step aside Erling Haaland. Marcus Rashford is currently producing performances of a complete Premier League striker. If votes were being cast this week, the Manchester United attacker would surely command most support from his peers,” he wrote.

Having previously suggested that Rashford wasn’t good enough to be United’s leading man, Carragher says he is happy to have been proven wrong.

“When Rashford was struggling last season, I had my doubts that he had it in him to do what he is doing right now. It is a pleasure that all those suspicions have been exposed as wrong and unfair where Rashford is concerned,” he wrote.

The former England defender continued to say United’s number 10 is on the way to becoming a genuinely world class player.

“If he reproduces this form season-after-season, he will deserve to be called world class,” he wrote.

Carragher feels the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has allowed Rashford to flourish in the role of United’s go-to-guy, a role he is now relishing.

“When Ronaldo re-signed it was inevitable the other United strikers were going to be in his shadow. Rashford scored five goals in all competitions last season compared to 23 the previous year. He already has 27 in this one.”

United and Rashford are in conversation regarding a new contract and Carragher says records may fall at the hands of the Manchester born forward, if he stays at Old Trafford.

“If Rashford commits his peak years to United, it is likely he will one day become the club’s record goal scorer, eclipsing the 253 scored by Wayne Rooney.” he wrote.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping Rashford can win his race to be fit for the Carabao Cup final tomorrow (Sunday), after picking up a knock in the outstanding midweek victory against Barcelona.

United travel to Wembley in fine spirits, desperate to end their six year trophy drought in style.







