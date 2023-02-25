Lisandro Martinez makes shock admission about his aggression and “killer” instinct



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has admitted that he finds it hard to control his aggressiveness on the pitch.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Martinez said that at times he wants to “kill” but for the sake of the team, he tempers down his aggression.

The 25-year-old revealed that his style of play was cultivated in his native Argentina where his countrymen pride themselves on the passion they emit when playing football.

As per the United man, football in Argentina is everything and this was instilled in him from a young age.

The Butcher, as he is popularly known within the United fanbase, where he has developed a cult status in such a short period of time, has this season emerged as one of the best defenders in the league.

Martinez arrived in England under a heavy cloud of doubt, with rivals and even the media questioning his suitability for the Premier League due to his height, or lack of it.

Those reservations have been definitively banished. Martinez was quizzed on this and told James Ducker, “To be honest, I put my full focus here. I can’t control that [what people say], you know, it’s just an opinion.”

“I understand when people say that – they show me who they are, you know? It’s not my problem. I’m really happy, the people are happy with me as well. That’s the most important thing.”

“In the beginning, in Argentina, it was the same. But it’s normal because, in football, it’s not normal to play as a centre-back with my height. It’s not easy as well, you know – you have to work very hard. You have to be very clever on the pitch, and you have to be sharp in every situation but if you’re smart you can win the duels.”

Ducker put Martinez to task regarding the toughest opponent he has faced during his time at United so far. The World Cup winner named Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus. When the two players met at Old Trafford earlier in the season, United emerged out of the match victorious in a 3-1 win.

Martinez disclosed that after the Red Devils’ first two defeats of the season against Brighton and Brentford, the team came together and collectively decided to work hard to reverse their fortunes.

On support from fans and constant chants of “Argentina” whenever he’s on the pitch, Martinez remarked, “It’s [been] a surprise to hear that but, in the end, you give everything that you have and the people recognise that,” he said, “It’s very important to have that connection.”

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s Carabao Cup final, Martinez confirmed his belief that should United prevail and beat the Magpies, a win could provide the springboard to longer-term and sustained success at Old Trafford.







