Manchester United learn price for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong



Manchester United are lining up a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong and have learnt the Bundesliga club’s asking price.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the Dutch defender is valued at between £40m and £50m by his club.

However, there is a belief that a deal can be done for under £35m, with Frimpong keen on a move to an English club in the Champions League.

Having spent the season assessing his options at fullback, Erik ten Hag has decided to add another option at right back.

While United are confident that Diogo Dalot will sign a new deal in the coming days, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is though to be giving “serious thought” to a summer departure.

The former Crystal Palace defender has enjoyed a resurgence during the second half of the Red Devils’ campaign, having completed just four minutes of Premier League football before the last week of December.

He has come on leaps and bounds since then, earning plaudits for the improvements made to his attacking game.

It is, however, thought that Ten Hag would prefer a more attacking player in that role, which would leave Wan-Bissaka in a backup role.

As for Frimpong, the Dutchman is a marauding fullback who relishes the offensive side of the game and would be a far better fit for the manager’s preferred style of play.

Known for his lightning pace and attacking output, the Leverkusen man has scored five goals and contributed four assists in 21 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, highlighting the kind of numbers United could expect from the speedster.

With a rate of a goal contribution every 185 minutes, Frimpong ranks among the most productive defenders in Europe, at least from an offensive output.

He certainly does have improvements to make defensively, although at 22 years of age that is something that could be developed.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



