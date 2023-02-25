Manchester United loan keeper Martin Dubravka targeted by Premier League opposition

Ex-Manchester United loanee Martin Dubravka is reportedly a summer target for Aston Villa and Brentford. Reports claim that both clubs are laying the groundwork for the 34-year-old Newcastle United shot-stopper.

Over before it begun

The Magpies keeper enjoyed a short stint with the Red Devils. His loan spell was abruptly ended in January when Newcastle recalled the goalie.

Newcastle recalled Dubravka on New Year’s Day. The loan deal included the option of a permanent move for the Slovak goalie, who managed just two appearances for United in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle United exercised their foresight and placed a clause in the Dubravka-United loan deal to allow them to recall him in January (via Football Insider).

Big money moves

Both Aston Villa and Brentford are on the verge of losing their keepers at the end of the season. 30-year-old Emiliano Martinez and David Raya, 27, have been linked with lucrative moves away from their respective clubs.

According to Football Insider, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Juventus are among the elite clubs chasing Martinez’s signature. The keeper’s stock has undoubtedly risen since winning the World Cup.

Aston Villa are believed to be open to hearing offers, with Tottenham doing their due diligence on the player’s viability as a Hugo Lloris replacement.

Earlier, Football Insider confirmed that Chelsea contacted Raya about a potential £40 million move from Brentford. He has also been linked with United.

The shot-stopper has been Brentford’s trump card for most of the season as the Bees pursue European qualification.

Dubravka under the magnifying glass

This season, Dubravka has managed just one Premier League appearance. His only outing in the league happened recently on 18 February after first-pick Nick Pope received a red card against Liverpool.

During his spell at United, Dubravka played just twice alongside Erik ten Hag’s men in the League Cup.

The arrival of Pope for a reported £10 million ushered in a change of fortune for the Slovak international, who in the 2022 summer was the Magpies’ first-choice keeper.

Dubravka’s contract is only up in June 2025. Still, one can imagine that the goalkeeper is eager to get back to playing regularly.

Since he arrived at St. James Park in 2018, the 34-year-old has made 128 Premier League appearances, 38 of which were clean sheets.