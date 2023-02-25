Manchester United make exciting announcement ahead of Carabao Cup final against Newcastle



Manchester United have confirmed that fans who will be attending the Carabao Cup finalin Wembley will each be handed a limited-edition scarf, with the intention of creating a red and white wall to spur the team on against Newcastle.

United have the golden opportunity to end the club’s six-year drought by defeating Newcastle at Wembley.

A Carabao Cup final win would also mark the first feather in Erik ten Hag’s cap in his maiden season as United boss.

United revealed on the club’s official website that the decision to give out limited-edition scarves was arrived at after ruling against plastic flags that are normally part of Wembley occasions.

The scarves are perceived to be more collectable and sustainable souvenirs for the thousands of supporters expected at the game.

United’s Head of Fan Engagement Rick McGagh said on the matter, “Our fans have been brilliant again this season and we saw on Thursday night against Barcelona the role they play in inspiring the team and helping us get over the line in tight games.”

“The manager and players really value and appreciate their support, so we wanted to take the opportunity to recognise our fans and to reward them with something special at Wembley.”

“Hopefully these scarves will provide a lasting memento of another great day in our club’s history as we look to win our first trophy under Erik. We hope the 33,000 fans making the trip to Wembley, and all our supporters watching across the world, have a great day on Sunday.”

It’s anyone’s guess whether the handing out of scarves is an act of kindness or a clever trick by the club to drown out acts of demonstrations such as the sporting of green and gold scarves in Avram Glazer’s presence.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Glazer will be in attendance at Wembley, just the fourth time he will personally be present for a United game since 2019.

Avram Glazer will be at Wembley on Sunday to watch United attempt to win their first trophy in six years. It will be just his fourth time watching #mufc in person since August 2019. pic.twitter.com/5a4RAos9Sf — Alex Turk (@AlexCTurk) February 25, 2023

Undoubtedly, green and gold scarves would have been the order of the day. The 1958 have rolled out plans for a protest against Avram, to show him that only a full sale is palatable to the fanbase.

WEMBLEY TOMORROW 🧵 Rumours Avram will be attending the final. The nerve. It’s our opportunity to show him what we want. A FULL SALE ONLY! 30,000 United need to show him how we feel. We have warned the fanbase many times how horrible and driven by greed this family are. pic.twitter.com/dBBLEHU6Q4 — The 1958 (@The__1958) February 25, 2023

United are still competing in all four competitions and the players will be buoyed in the coming games if a trophy can be achieved on Sunday.

The Peoples Person reported that Ten Hag has already ruled out the possibility of an open-top parade if the Carabao Cup is won.

The Dutchman wants all attention to be shifted to Wednesday’s game against West Ham on Wednesday.

Ten Hag will only sanction a parade if a minimum of two trophies are won this season.







