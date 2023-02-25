Wayne Rooney: The Glazers have done a fantastic job but fans want ownership change



Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has remarked that the Glazers have done a fantastic job during the time they have been in charge at Old Trafford.

Rooney was speaking on ESPN, where he insisted that despite the good work done by the Glazer family, a change in guard is now the best outcome.

United’s record goalscorer said, “Firstly, I think the Glazers have done a fantastic job at the club. They have been at the club for 20 some years and have always allowed the manager to bring the players they want.

“It’s clear that the Manchester United fans want the [owner’s] change and it seems the Glazers are open to that change.”

Rooney’s sentiments could not be further from the truth, at least in the eyes of United supporters.

The Glazers have constantly taken money out of the club while pumping in no investment out of their own pockets.

The American family bought the club on debt in a deeply unpopular leveraged-buyout arrangement. The debt still exists to this day and has accumulated a staggering interest on the initial loan.

Under the Glazer ownership, United relegated football matters to become a second priority while making the club a money-making venture.

Combine this with their failure to carry out a revamp of the club’s facilities which are in a pitiful state and it’s not hard to decipher why fans despise them.

Rooney also gave his thoughts on Erik ten Hag and the work being done by the Dutchman.

The Englishman told ESPN, “I think he has changed the mindset, the confidence and the conviction of the players. They are in a good position. They are five points from first place, there is still a lot games to play. So you never know.”

Rooney revealed that he went to the team’s Carrington training complex and spoke to many players who made no secret of their admiration for Ten Hag.







