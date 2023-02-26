Anthony Martial poses with Manchester United’s medical staff after Carabao Cup win



Manchester United striker Anthony Martial posed for a photo with the club’s medical staff after the team won the Carabao Cup at Wembley against Newcastle United.

United won the game by two goals to nil courtesy of a Casemiro set-piece goal and an own goal by Sven Botman.

The winning of the Carabao Cup was a monumental moment for United.

It marked an end to the club’s six-year trophy drought and provided the first piece of silverware and a major accolade for Erik ten Hag as United gaffer.

Amidst the celebrations after the win, Martial posed for a picture with United’s medical staff in what has been interpreted as an ironic reference to his injury record.

Anthony Martial took a pic with the medical team. This is funny 😀 pic.twitter.com/2ekBvTQ3xR — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) February 26, 2023

The Frenchman was ruled out of the tie as he is still recovering from an injury sustained during the Manchester derby when the Red Devils came from behind to win at Old Trafford.

During Erik ten Hag’s presser on Friday, the Dutchman confirmed that Martial would not be involved at Wembley against the Magpies.

Martial was however still present at Wembley to support his teammates.

In the 26-year-old’s absence, Ten Hag chose Wout Weghorst to lead the line for the Red Devils.

Weghorst enjoyed a steady performance at Wembley and capped off his showing with an assist for Marcus Rashford – the Englishman’s goal was afterwards deemed to be an own goal by Botman.

Martial took to social media to express his desire to get back to action as soon as possible.

The United number nine wrote, “Thanks to the fans the atmosphere was amazing.”

“I can’t wait to be back.”

📲 Anthony Martial: “Thanks to the fans the atmosphere was amazing, I can’t wait to be back 🏆” [via IG] pic.twitter.com/PeSNOyHJZe — centredevils. (@centredevils) February 26, 2023

Martial in the dressing room celebrating the victory 🏆 He looks so happy 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZSpYJ0noJP — Anthony Martial Fans 🇫🇷 (@tonymartialfans) February 26, 2023

Ten Hag remarked that after tonight, the focus shifts to the team’s FA cup tie against West Ham on Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether Martial will be back by then.

