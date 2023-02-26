Bruno Fernandes is determined to win more trophies after sensational Carabao Cup victory

Bruno Fernandes is determined to win more trophies at Manchester United.

He captained the team to a 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup.

In his post-match interview, he stated how relieved he was to win his first piece of silverware at the club.

“Finally, we get our trophy. But we want more, we need more.”

“It’s an amazing feeling! We’ve been searching for this moment – us, the fans, the club, all together. Finally we get our trophy, and I think we deserve it.”

His energy and tenacity in midfield offer much needed defensive cover.

Bruno is the team’s engine and he never stops running. He has been instrumental to United’s upturn in results over the past few months.

The 2020 Europa League loss must have been heartbreaking for Bruno, who had an outstanding campaign.

Today’s cup win would have tasted even sweeter for him.

Newcastle fought hard but couldn’t break the Red Devils down.

Ten Hag’s side have an elite mentality, and they do not crumble under pressure.

Bruno is a part of that core which has gotten United success this season.

The Portuguese looks hungry for more trophies and will not settle for this alone.