Man United must contain Bruno Guimaraes to beat Newcastle United in Carabao Cup final

The much-awaited Carabao Cup final between Newcastle United and Manchester United is finally here.

The two teams have worked exceptionally hard to reach this stage of the competition, and both sets of fans are eagerly anticipating an exciting match.

While Manchester United remain the favorites to win the game, given their electric run of form in multiple competitions, Newcastle United will not go quietly into the night.

The Magpies have made an exceptional start to the season, and against all the odds, they currently find themselves trailing top four by a mere point.

A number of players in the Newcastle roster are perfectly capable of headlining the Geordie threat, but Bruno Guimaraes could yet prove to be their key man at Wembley.

The Brazilian International was signed in January 2022 from Olympique Lyonnais for a fee of around 35 million pounds.

Since his arrival, he has become an integral part of the team’s midfield, providing creativity and energy in the middle of the park.

One of Guimaraes’ biggest strengths is his ability to drive the ball forward with pace and purpose, often catching the opposition midfield out by surprise.

The Brazilian playmaker can also easily evade opposition press thanks to his superb ball control and natural ability to wriggle out of confined situations.

The 25-year-old is an excellent passer of the ball to boot, his long diagonals often opening up spaces for Newcastle forwards to go and attack.

Manchester United’s backline will need to be constantly wary of Guimaraes’ intelligent movement, as he can quickly turn defence into attack with multiple forays into the final third.

Fred was tasked with man-marking Frenkie de Jong during the two-legged Europa league knockout tie against the Blaugrana, and he may be asked once more to perform a similar hatchet-job on his compatriot by Erik ten Hag later tonight.

Guimaraes was recently shown a straight red card after a nasty coming together with Southampton winger Samuel Edozie during the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Newcastle struggled without the Brazilian international, failing to win any of their next three games in the league, further highlighting his importance to Eddie Howe’s side.

The Geordies have not won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955.

United will need to silence Guimaraes to nullify Newcastle’s chances of pulling off a major upset in the Carabao Cup final and finally ending a trophy drought that dates back to the Eisenhower era.







