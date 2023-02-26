Casemiro’s hysterical message to Bruno Fernandes after Carabao Cup final win



While everyone else was celebrating Manchester United’s victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, Casemiro was spotted telling Bruno Fernandes that he should have passed the ball instead of shooting in the dying minutes of the game.

As the game approached its end, Fernandes found himself on a brilliant counter-attack and with the opportunity to stretch United’s lead.

Fernandes had a choice to make between going for goal and passing the ball to an open Jadon Sancho who could have had an easy chance to find the back of the net.

Fernandes elected to try and score himself, but Loris Karius produced a brilliant save to deny him a goal.

After the game, Casemiro was seen telling Fernandes that passing was the better option.

The Brazilian tugged Fernandes’ shirt and seemingly questioned his decision to shoot rather than square it to a teammate.

Fernandes responded in kind during the friendly argument before Casemiro walked away while smiling.

Casemiro telling Bruno he should of passed after winning, IM DEAD 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ooki6aaz5g — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) February 26, 2023

After the game, Sancho joined Casemiro in telling Fernandes that he should have passed.

The interaction between the United midfield duo highlights the importance of Casemiro’s mentality.

That he can still revisit the events that took place during the game even after a triumphant victory speaks volumes about what the player is made of.

Casemiro himself got on the score sheet.

The 31-year-old leapt highest to get on the end of a cross from Luke Shaw to head the ball into the back of the Newcastle net.

Beyond the goal, Casemiro came up with a number of crucial interventions that helped the Red Devils keep a clean sheet against the Magpies.

Ten Hag lauded Casemiro after the game. The United boss said, “Varane, Casemiro, De Gea, they know how to win trophies!”

🗣 "Varane, Casemiro, De Gea, they know how to win trophies!" 💪 Erik ten Hag on the importance of the leaders in the Man United squad pic.twitter.com/TRR9PngPfY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2023



