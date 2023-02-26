Confirmed Man United XI vs Newcastle United: Marcus Rashford starts in Carabao Cup final



Marcus Rashford is in Manchester United’s starting XI against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final today.

Rashford has recovered from a knock that saw him limp off against Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday that left fans worried he would not be available for the Wembley showdown.

United’s Thursday night hero Antony, who scored when coming off the bench against Barcelona, also starts today’s final.

Wout Weghorst will start the game up front with Bruno Fernandes in the hole.

In midfield, Fred once again gets the nod alongside Casemiro, with Marcel Sabitzer set to miss out on another big game.

In defence, as expected Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will be the centre back pairing, with Luke Shaw at left back.

Diogo Dalot is preferred over Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back, hinting that manager Erik ten Hag is taking an attacking approach to the game.

David de Gea will, of course, be in goal.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here it is: your United XI for the #CarabaoCup final… 🔴🔥#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2023

Jadon Sancho has to settle for a place on the bench, along with Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, Sabitzer, Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho.

Maguire has reportedly decided to raise the cup alongside acting captain Bruno Fernandes if United are successful this afternoon.

United will be hoping to lift their first trophy for six years this afternoon. The Magpies have not won silverware since 1955.







