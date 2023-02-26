David de Gea makes club history during Manchester United’s Carabao Cup triumph against Newcastle



Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has bypassed Peter Schmeichel to attain more clean sheets than any other shot-stopper previously on the club’s books.

As United came out 2-0 winners against Newcastle United, De Gea notched up 181 clean sheets.

The next best goalkeeper in United’s illustrious history is the legendary Schmeichel, who attained 180 clean sheets.

Schmeichel was quick to congratulate De Gea on beating his record and winning the Carabao Cup.

Schmeichel wrote via his official Twitter account, “The 180th clean sheet was hard-earned.”

“Well deserved with two out-of-this-world saves. Well done David de Gea.”

“Many congratulations, what a fantastic achievement.”

181 clean sheets 👏🏼😁 amazing way to celebrate it. Congratulations on this record @D_DeGea 🏆

As United produced a second-half defensive masterclass to keep out the Magpies, an alert De Gea was not required to muster any match-saving interventions.

The Red Devils’ goals came through Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman.

Reacting to the trophy win which marks a break from the club’s six-year drought, De Gea wrote on his official Twitter feed, “Moments achieved in the past, memories created right now.”

“We battled together as a group.”

“We suffered, we all felt pain but this victory is for us all. This is what United do. We don’t stop now.”

Moments achieved in the past, memories created right now, we battled together as a group – we suffered, we all felt pain but this victory is for us all. This is what United do. We don't stop now 🔴

De Gea’s fantastic cup achievement comes amidst uncertainty surrounding his immediate future as United’s number-one shot-stopper.

There are doubts regarding the Spaniard’s suitability for an Erik ten Hag style of playing football.

De Gea’s distribution and initiation of sweeping action have been called into action.

There were no such doubts at Wembley. Whenever the 32-year-old was required, he stepped up and proved his mettle.

