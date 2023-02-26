Erik ten Hag asks Sir Alex Ferguson to give a victory speech in the dressing room



It was a glorious day for Manchester United fans as the team ended their six-year wait for silverware by claiming the Carabao Cup on Sunday after beating Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley.

It was not the best of displays from the Red Devils but they were clinical when the opportunity presented itself and the defence held firm throughout.

Both goals came in the first-half with the first coming from one of the contenders of Player of the Season in Casemiro from an inch-perfect Luke Shaw dead ball delivery.

United end six-year wait

The second ended up being awarded as an own goal from Sven Botman, but it was after some great work done by Wout Weghorst and Marcus Rashford.

Erik ten Hag deserves credit for turning the fortunes around of the club that was in disarray after finishing a lowly sixth in the Premier League less than a year ago.

Erik ten Hag has just invited Sir Alex Ferguson into the Manchester United dressing room to share this experience with the players — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 26, 2023

His substitutions have proven to be game-changers and his ability to get the team firing on all cylinders have been akin to the reactions that the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson used to get from his players.

And the Dutchman was pictured celebrating with the former manager after the game and it was nice to see after the pair were spotted dining together before the Barcelona game.

Sir Alex & ETH bond

According to Sky Sports, the current United boss also requested the legendary Scotsman to come to the dressing room to share his experience with the players.

From a serial winner, it should give greater impetus to the players ahead of another massive week coming up.

It will serve as a further boost for this hungry group of players, who are not overawed by the occasion nor by the congested fixture schedule.

And this mentality will please both the current and former manager as the team has lost its way in recent seasons when discipline was not always the backbone.

It was important to hear captain on the day Bruno Fernandes as well as Luke Shaw, David de Gea and the manager say that this is just the start and they want to win more.

This does not seem like a false dawn anymore, it truly feels like the Red Devils will go marching on this time around.



