Erik ten Hag interview: Manchester United boss previews the Carabao Cup final v Newcastle United

Erik ten Hag spoke to the media ahead of the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The United boss has a chance of ending the club’s five-year trophy drought and is determined to do so.

In an exclusive interview, Ten Hag spoke about the importance of today’s game:

“We have to put everything we have in to get that trophy, and to get it back to Manchester.”

“It’s a difficult game. It’s a difficult opponent.”

“They are so difficult to beat and it’s a big compliment for them, but we have to find a way to beat them and no matter what. And so we put all the effort in. ”

“I have all the respect for the opponent and what the manager, Howe is doing. It is great to see from the outside.”

“And you see also there is a real team and good team spirit. So yeah, it’s gonna be a great game between two really good teams.”

He was asked whether there would be any change in plans since it’s a final.

“A lot of things we keep the same for the consistency. But yeah, it’s a final, so it needs something special. We will put something special in.”

United have been in stellar form this season, yet in all four possible competitions.

Ten Hag has instilled a winning mentality in this team, which has rubbed off all the players.

The addition of strong personalities like Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Casemiro has had a positive effect on the squad.

United now must pass the final hurdle and win their first trophy of the season.



