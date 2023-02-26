Erik ten Hag issues resounding final rallying call to players and fans ahead of Carabao Cup final



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reiterated his faith in the players and believes they will rise to the occasion when his side clashes against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The Red Devils have the chance to end the club’s six-year trophy drought by beating the Magpies.

The Carabao Cup also represents Ten Hag’s first chance at winning silverware as United boss in his first season in the Old Trafford dugout.

In his programme notes, Ten Hag emphasized the need to win the final at all costs – it makes no sense to reach the final and not emerge victorious.

“I have learned enough about these players to be confident that they will rise to the occasion, and I am also reassured by the fact that we will have thousands of our fantastic supporters lending their backing today.”

“We have not come through all these games over the last few months to be satisfied by simply coming to Wembley and having a nice day out.”

“We want to take the Carabao Cup back to Manchester when this game is over.”

Ten Hag further added that his United revolution is still in its infancy stage.

The Dutchman is optimistic about the team’s massive potential for the future.

As per the 53-year-old, “I think we are still just at the beginning of what we can achieve together, and today we can take a big step towards where we want to be.”

Hopefully, United can live up to their billing and win the first piece of silverware that’s available this season.

Fans attending the game will each be given a limited-edition scarf so as to build a wall of red and white that will spur the team during the game.



