Erik ten Hag now focussed on West Ham game after Manchester United’s Carabao Cup victory

by Raj Dholakia
Erik ten Hag is now focussed on Manchester United’s FA Cup clash against West Ham United.

The Dutchman lead his team to a 2-0 win over Newcastle United to win the Carabao Cup.

It was United’s first trophy in five years, and one that the players and fans will cherish for a long time.

United were not at their best in every department, but played well enough to get over the line.

It was a professional performance, highlighted by some special displays from the likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag said:

“There’s such a very good spirit in the team.”

Raphael Varane, Casemiro, David de Gea, they know how to win trophies.”

“You need such lads on the pitch to coach the team, to organise the team, and not only from a tactical perspective but also mental perspective.”

“They have to bring the winning attitude in the dressing room in difficult situations. That is what they did again.”

Ten Hag went on to say that once the celebrations are out of the way, the team will regroup and prepare for the big FA Cup clash against West Ham  at Old Trafford.

United fans will be hoping this is the first of many trophies to win under this manager.

 

 

 

 

