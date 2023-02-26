Erik ten Hag now focussed on West Ham game after Manchester United’s Carabao Cup victory

Erik ten Hag is now focussed on Manchester United’s FA Cup clash against West Ham United.

The Dutchman lead his team to a 2-0 win over Newcastle United to win the Carabao Cup.

It was United’s first trophy in five years, and one that the players and fans will cherish for a long time.

United were not at their best in every department, but played well enough to get over the line.

𝘔𝘢𝘯 𝘜𝘵𝘥 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘌𝘍𝘓 𝘊𝘶𝘱 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 🏆 Erik ten Hag wins silverware in his first season at Old Trafford, ending a six-year trophy draught! pic.twitter.com/WqHIyPvVV9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 26, 2023

It was a professional performance, highlighted by some special displays from the likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag said:

🗣 "We are still in the start to restore Manchester United to where they belong." 🔴🏆 Erik ten Hag says moments like this are exactly where Manchester United need to be pic.twitter.com/FAG93bjCWL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2023

🗣 "The staff and players are together." ❤️ Erik ten Hag is loving the atmosphere that is building within the club right now pic.twitter.com/QjG1pqKNKS — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2023

“There’s such a very good spirit in the team.”

“Raphael Varane, Casemiro, David de Gea, they know how to win trophies.”

“You need such lads on the pitch to coach the team, to organise the team, and not only from a tactical perspective but also mental perspective.”

“They have to bring the winning attitude in the dressing room in difficult situations. That is what they did again.”

Ten Hag went on to say that once the celebrations are out of the way, the team will regroup and prepare for the big FA Cup clash against West Ham at Old Trafford.

United fans will be hoping this is the first of many trophies to win under this manager.