Gabri Veiga: Manchester United interested in signing Celta Vigo midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga.

According to AS, United and Arsenal and keeping tabs on the Spaniard.

The 20 year old is one of the most sought after young midfielders across Europe.

This season he has stepped up his game and caught the attention of top clubs.

Newcastle United are said to be the most keen on landing the player.

The report translates:

“Emissaries from the Saint James Park club were in Balaídos on February 12 to observe him live in the match against Atlético.”

“Celta knows that right now, it is their main asset.”

“At the celestial headquarters, they are convinced that the midfielder from Porriño (Pontevedra) will become the highest transfer in their history.”

Celta are hoping to earn around £30 million for their star man.

Veiga’s current deal runs till 2026, but the report states it will be difficult for the La Liga club to keep him.

The 20 year old would add some technical brilliance to Man United.

He has the potential to develop into a world-class midfielder under the proper guidance.

For £30 million, United should gamble on this talented prospect.



