Harry Maguire hilariously ignores Avram Glazer in triumphant trophy celebrations



Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire seemed to deliberately air Avram Glazer as the team kicked off their Carabao Cup trophy celebrations.

United beat Newcastle United by two goals to nil to clinch the Carabao Cup trophy.

Erik ten Hag has effectively ended the club’s six-year drought and has in the process secured his first piece of silverware as United boss.

The team’s goals all came in the first half.

A Casemiro goal and an own goal by Sven Botman were enough to crown the Red Devils as EFL’s Carabao Cup champions.

Amidst the triumphant celebrations, a video that has surfaced on social media shows Maguire completely ignoring Avram Glazer.

The Peoples Person reported that Avram would be in attendance for the game, and so he was.

Avram’s presence in the game against Newcastle was only the fourth time he has attended a United game since 2019.

As Maguire proceeded to receive the trophy, he aired a clapping Avram Glazer.

Harry Maguire completely aires Avram Glazer 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/7DRBKRSe5c — centredevils. (@centredevils) February 26, 2023

If the game against Newcastle was anything to go by, the Glazers are still deeply unpopular within the United fanbase.

Multiple times during the 90 minutes, there were anti-Glazer chants that definitively relayed a common message – the American family needs to guarantee a full sale, pack up and go.

This comes amidst numerous reports that the Glazers may not necessarily sell the club and there are scenarios in which they remain in charge at Old Trafford.

Elliott Management, an American hedge fund has reportedly offered the Glazers funding which would allow them to remain in control at United.

