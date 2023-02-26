Harry Maguire makes plans for EFL Cup trophy lifting along with regular skipper Bruno Fernandes



Manchester United have the chance to end a six-year wait for silverware when they take on Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley today.

Not many would have seen such a quick turnaround for a team that looked down in the dumps last season under the management of interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Manager Erik ten Hag deserves a lot of credit for transforming the fortunes of the team but not all players have been equally fortunate.

Maguire’s fortunes have dwindled under ETH

While the likes of Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot have found a new lease of life under the Dutchman, club captain Harry Maguire‘s stock has fallen rapidly.

He is currently fifth-choice at the club with left-back Luke Shaw preferred instead of the £80m man. Maguire has started just nine times this campaign, with only two starts coming in the Carabao Cup.

But the England international has remained a model professional even when playing and has decided that he will not be lifting the trophy alone should the Red Devils emerge triumphant.

Harry Maguire is understood to have planned to lift the trophy jointly with Fernandes if United win – to honour the fact the Portuguese star has captained the team more than him this season and featured more in the run to the final [@DiscoMirror] pic.twitter.com/sBU3RC44mz — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 26, 2023

Bruno Fernandes has been made captain in most games since Maguire has not featured and the centre-back wants to acknowledge the important role played by the Portuguese.

Fernandes has started all five of United’s games in the Carabao Cup en route to the final and is expected to start on Sunday as well with Maguire content with a place on the bench.

Maguire will not lift the trophy alone

United, who are currently on their worst run without silverware for four decades, last won a trophy back in 2017 when they won the 2017 Europa League under former boss Jose Mourinho.

They also reached the 2018 FA Cup final under Mourinho, but lost to Chelsea.

Subsequent manager and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also had the chance to add to the trophy cabinet but the Reds were beaten in a penalty shootout by Villarreal in the 2021 Europa League final.



