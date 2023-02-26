Joop Gall lauds Wout Weghorst: “Example for every young footballer”



Manchester United’s on loan striker Wout Weghorst has earned praise from his former manager Joop Gall.

The Dutch striker joined United on a loan deal from Burnley in January to reinforce Erik ten Hag’s attacking options.

He has since played in eight matches for the Red Devils, and thus far he has only one goal and one assist to his name.

He has, however, endeared himself the fans and teammates alike with his attitude and energy, offering United a genuine number nine.

And Joop Gall has spoken out about Weghorst’s attitude and ability in an interview with Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

“Wout is an example, a very sweet and amiable guy who changes completely as soon as he steps on the field into someone who wants to win at all costs,” he said.

“You want to let the opponents foam at the mouth, as long as they step out of themselves and therefore perform less.

“Wout is an example for every young footballer: never give up and look at Wout Weghorst.

“I picked up Ruben Schaken from Jong Cambuur and never thought he would make it to the Dutch national team. At most, middle of the Eredivisie and that also applied to Wout.

“He has developed incredibly well since then. I sometimes received questions about Wout from England and have often said that every English club can use a Wout Weghorst, whatever role they have for him. Erik ten Hag probably thought the same way.”

Weghorst has certainly given Ten Hag a completely different option since signing for the club.

He may yet play a decisive role in the remainder of United’s campaign during his loan spell and could even be in line for a start against Newcastle United in today’s Carabao Cup final.







