Kieran Trippier hits back at Erik ten Hag’s “annoying” comment about Newcastle



Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has hit back at complaints regarding his side’s pragmatic playing style and especially Erik ten Hag’s insistence that the Magpies are “annoying.”

Speaking during his presser on Friday, Ten Hag called out Eddie Howe’s men for their “annoying” tactic of wasting time and reducing the actual time the ball is in play.

In this respect, Ten Hag joined Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta who has also publicly taken issue with the tactic.

Trippier spoke to The Daily Mail and revealed his appreciation for the perceived dark arts championed by Howe. The Englishman also confirmed that Newcastle are planning to resort to the tactic when they clash against Manchester United at Wembley later today.

Trippier told The Daily Mail, “Yes, I love it. Everyone is entitled to their opinion,’ says Trippier, and you know where this is going. But I have experienced it a lot in Spain. It’s about knowing when to slow a game down.

“If the opposition are having more of the ball and are on top, of course, you’ve got to kill the game. You’re not going to take a quick throw-in and say, ‘Carry on’. You have to manage the game. Some teams are not happy with us this season, but it’s about being clever in that moment, about using your experience.

“Opposition fans are not going to like it either, because it’s against their team. But as a neutral, I think it’s good to see. I don’t see why everyone’s kicking off about it, it’s good.”

The Newcastle full-back admitted that he would love to wind up United.

Trippier likened Newcastle’s game management to that of Real Madrid’s galacticos like Sergio Ramos and Marcelo.

The 32-year-old was questioned about his time at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone’s leadership. He conceded they are similar comparisons between Howe and Simeone and the way the two managers approach the game.

“It’s the same with the gaffer here. He came to watch Atletico train when he didn’t have a job. We have always had that contact and relationship.”

Trippier hailed Simeone as someone who aided his maturity as a player and refined his skills.







