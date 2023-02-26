Lisandro Martinez produces stellar performance in Manchester United’s Carabao Cup win

Manchester United centre back Lisandro Martinez was at his colossal best in the Carabao Cup final.

The Red Devils ended their five-year trophy drought by defeating Newcastle United 2-0 in front of a packed Wembley Arena.

Newcastle dominated the ball and forced United to retreat their defensive line.

Erik ten Hag was smart and played the Toons at their own game, catching them on the counter.

United were not at their best, but got over the line with a professional performance.

Martinez and Raphael Varane were outstanding once again and never put a foot wrong.

Lisandro Martinez’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle United: 82% pass accuracy

4 clearances

3 tackles won

3/4 ground duels won

2 blocks

1 clean sheet

0 times dribbled The Butcher. 🔪 pic.twitter.com/p0tesHpwcd — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 26, 2023

The Argentine was calm and composed on the ball and helped United get out of tricky situations.

His leadership qualities were showcased today, especially in the final ten minutes when Newcastle threw the kitchen sink.

Martinez has taken United’s defence to a new level.

His ground-defending skills, coupled with his exceptional ball-playing ability, make him undroppable in this team.

They were doubts about whether he would be able to cope with his height, but it is safe to say that he has proved everyone wrong.

Martinez has established himself as one of the best defenders in England and is continues to impress.

He will be at the heart of United’s rebuild under Ten Hag.