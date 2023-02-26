Manchester United target Daichi Kamada offered €40m deal by Borussia Dortmund



Manchester United have likely lost out in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada.

That is after Borussia Dortmund reportedly offered the Japanese star a €40m wage packet to sign him at the end of the season.

United were considering Kamada as an alternative to Marcel Sabitzer in January after Christian Eriksen picked up a long-term injury.

The Red Devils are still on the lookout for a midfielder for next season, and with Kamada’s contract expiring in June, he continued to be considered as a target.

After 20 Bundesliga appearances, the dynamic midfielder has registered seven goals and four assists so far this season.

His creative spark and passing ability might have made a decent addition to Erik ten Hag’s midfield options, particularly with United having relied so heavily on Eriksen earlier in the season.

But the mammoth offer from Dortmund seems set to remove him as a likely option, with their sporting director even dropping a hint by alluding to one of their former players when asked about Kamada.

“He’s a really interesting player. We once had a Japanese player with Kagawa, we had a successful time back then,” said Sebastien Kehl.

“Ramy Bensebaini and Kamada to join us? If there is something to report, then we will do so.”

BVB director Kehl on Kamada free deal: "He's a really interesting player. We once had a Japanese player with Kagawa, we had a successful time back then…", told @sportstudio 🟡⚫️ #BVB "Ramy Bensebaini and Kamada to join us? If there is something to report then we will do so". pic.twitter.com/iqV6R6H5p8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2023

Shinji Kagawa enjoyed a fine spell at Dortmund, scoring 60 goals and providing 55 assists in 216 games, for the Bundesliga side.

He then joined Manchester United, but unfortunately did not enjoy anywhere near the same level of success.

With United no longer likely to be in the running for Daichi Kamada, they will need to look elsewhere to strengthen their midfield in the summer.







