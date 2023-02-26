Marcus Rashford inspires Manchester United to triumphant Carabao Cup final win



Manchester United are the EFL Carabao Cup champions.

United beat Newcastle by two goals to nil at Wembley to lift the trophy.

The Carabao Cup is the Red Devils’ first trophy in six years and the first of Erik ten Hag’s tenure as United boss, in his first season in England.

Ten Hag’s men finished the game with a measly 38% compared to the Magpies’ 62% share of the ball.

United registered 14 shots at goal, just one less than Newcastle.

Out of United’s 14 shots, an astronomic nine were on target. Only two of Newcastle’s shots required David de Gea to swing into action.

Newcastle made 435 passes with a pass accuracy of 79%. United on the other had made only 281 passes with a success rate of 66%.

One of United’s most outstanding players was Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman made a valuable contribution to United’s second goal. He lifted the ball beyond Loris Karius’s reach, who could not control it before letting it hit the back of the net,

Rashford was a constant threat to Newcastle’s defence all game.

The 25-year-old had 38 touches of the ball to his name.

Rashford won a remarkable seven ground duels in what was also an astute defensive performance from him.

The United academy graduate completed four dribbles.

He also made two key passes during the time he was on the pitch before being substituted for Harry Maguire.

Rashford made also made one clearance.

There was plenty of talk before the game regarding Rashford’s fitness and whether he would be in good shape to play against the Toon. He certainly put all those doubts to rest.

