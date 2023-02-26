Marcus Thuram: Manchester United target offered to Barcelona as a free agent



Manchester United target Marcus Thuram has been offered to Barcelona after his contract at Borussia Mönchengladbach expires at the end of the season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the player’s agents are keen on a more ambitious and high-profile project, hence the links to Barcelona.

There are also a number of English clubs circling around the striker, including United and Chelsea.

Interest from abroad comes from the likes of Paris St Germain, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

PSG however do not value Thuram as a regular first-team starter. He would be given a secondary role in France.

Atletico Madrid view Thuram as the perfect Diego Simeone striker and a good fit in their efforts to improve their attacking line.

Mundo Deportivo relays, “The powerful French striker was offered to the Barça club, which was already following him closely given his status as a versatile, expert player who could arrive as a free agent.”

“Inter Milan has also been very much on top of the attacker for months, while the last club to be linked with the Frenchman is Manchester United.”

“Barça are aware of Thuram’s wage demands and Financial Fair Play but the truth is that they like Thuram because he can play in the three attacking positions and also has a good relationship with the goal, both through the middle and starting from the wings.”

Thuram’s father, Lilian Thuram played for Barcelona between 2006 and 2008.

The French legend is on record admitting that he would love to see his son follow in his footsteps and play for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona’s scouting department has given a glowing report of Thuram and the impact he could have on Xavi’s plans. Barcelona’s technical experts have followed Thuram “live and direct” for a long period and they like him a lot.

