Mason Greenwood has first face-to-face meeting with Manchester United bosses



Earlier this month, Manchester United star Mason Greenwood was cleared of any wrongdoing when the Crown Prosecution Service dropped charges of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The club had announced that they would “now conduct its own process before determining next steps” and that process has already started.

According to The Sun, Greenwood held his first face-to-face meeting with senior club officials since the charges were dropped.

Meeting held

“The striker and his representatives met with senior club officials as part of its internal investigation into the allegations against him,” the report mentioned.

The meeting took place prior to United’s Europa League clash against Barcelona with the club hoping to hear the player’s side of the story before determining the next steps.

🚨 Mason Greenwood is due to become a first-time dad, having recently learned that his partner is pregnant. His family are aware and the couple are “looking forward” to the summer arrival. (Source: @TheSunFootball) pic.twitter.com/02iLo1d248 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 25, 2023

A source told the publication, “Mason and his team met with the club to start the process of trying to get to the bottom of exactly what may or may not have happened.

“It is an extremely sensitive situation and the club think it is only fair that Mason is given the opportunity to fully explain himself.

“The club are keen to hear his version of events. Only when they have the full picture, can they start to move things forward.”

Greenwood becomes a father

It has also come to light that Greenwood is set to become a dad for the first time with his partner. A source close to the couple was quoted as saying, “They and their families are both very happy and really looking forward to the baby’s arrival.”

The Peoples Person has already reported on the fact that the United academy graduate had secret meetings with his teammates after the case against him was withdrawn.

Even the manager Erik ten Hag is said to have a phone call with the forward on Sunday.

As of now, it seems unlikely that the investigations will be concluded before the season ends and a source even indicated to The Sun that Greenwood does not believe he will play this season, even if the club decide to keep him.

Greenwood is open to leaving and restarting his career elsewhere, aware of the backlash he is likely to receive from fans all over the country.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



