Match report: Carabao Cup final Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United



United have beaten Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final to lift their first trophy in six years.

An early free kick for Newcastle was safely guided behind by United’s back line.

It looked as though it was going to be end to end as United put early pressure on Newcastle but the defence tracked back to turn it behind for a corner.

Some brilliant defending by Dalot dispossessed Newcastle in the penalty area.

Antony made a good run down the right, he cut back and the ball eventually found its way to Weghorst, who got a shot away but it was soft and easy for the Newcastle keeper.

Newcastle had had the better start though United were putting in a solid defensive display so far. They were struggling to get Rashford involved and you sensed they might make a change at the half.

With 25 minutes in, a nasty clash of heads saw Martinez hit the deck and both he and the Newcastle player needed attention from the medics.

United thought they’d made the breakthrough just after half an hour when Casemiro turned it behind from a brilliant free kick delivered by Shaw but it went to VAR. After a lengthy check, the goal stood! Instantly Newcastle looked to hit back, United couldn’t rest on their laurels.

United didn’t, and five minutes after the first, main man Marcus Rashford finished off from a tight angle after a wonderful run from Weghorst who saw Rashford come steaming in and played it into his path.

Moments later, Rashford was needed in defence as Newcastle again tried to respond. The corner that resulted was headed wide, much to the relief of the United fans.

In injury time, Weghorst smashed a rocket towards goal but Karius made a great save to put it behind for a corner.

A nasty challenge from Joelinton on the stroke of half time saw Casemiro dragged down by his neck or shoulder.

In the second half, United had an early chance, but Antony’s shot was a comfortable catch for the keeper.

Varane cut out a pass to deny an opportunity for Newcastle to have a shot.

Callum Wilson was furious as he tried to get a goal back for Newcastle but his boot was deemed too high as Martinez, who had already received treatment for a head injury, almost needed the medics again as he collided with Wilson’s boot. Wilson was penalised, much to Newcastle’s disgust.

It was Newcastle who were dominant at the start of the second half.

United had to manage this game now and Ten Hag brought subs on to try and do so. United were not without chances of their own as Rashford was in again but his shot, low to the keeper’s right, was well saved.

United had a chance to counter attack with Rashford on the left but it was cut out by Newcastle.

Murphy found himself in space at the other end but couldn’t test De Gea as he shot high and wide.

In the 92nd minute, Newcastle had their best chance of the game as De Gea was forced into a good save as the ball looked to creep into the top corner.

At the other end United looked to break but Karius was there once again with a world class save. There was a lot of talk beforehand about whether he was up to the task but he’d played a solid game.

Tensions were boiling over in injury time and Martinez was at the centre of it all as Newcastle got frustrated.

It was all over for them though and United had returned to their glory days, winning a trophy for the first time since 2017!

Team: De Gea, Dalot (Wan-Bissaka 45), Varane, Shaw, Martinez, Casemiro, Fred (Sabitzer 69), Fernandes, Rashford (Maguire 89), Antony (Sancho 83), Weghorst (McTominay 69)

