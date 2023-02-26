Match report: Manchester United Women 5-0 Durham



Manchester United Women have beaten Durham in the FA Cup.

United started on the front foot and broke into the box in the opening three minutes with Thomas making a good run down the right. She cut it back but Durham were alive to the danger. They got it away, but only as far as Zelem on the edge of the area but she couldn’t quite get it from under her feet.

Durham began to grow into the game around the ten minute mark and won a corner after attacking down the right.

United kept up the pressure but they were patient in their play. A series of corners interestingly were taken by Galton despite Zelem being on the pitch.

A chance came for Thomas who squared it to Boe Risa in the centre. She then laid it off to Galton but her shot was cleared off the line.

With half an hour played neither team had found the breakthrough, despite United having the better chances.

Zelem was dispossessed and Lambert was through down the right, she had support to her left but took the shot on herself and it was a comfortable save for a grinning Mary Earps.

Boe Risa had a chance on goal around five minutes from half time but she dragged her shot wide.

Just before half time United made the breakthrough with an absolute screamer! Vilde Boe Risa was brought down to the left, just outside the penalty area. She took the free kick and found the top corner, there was no way the keeper was saving that.

🚨 ALERTA DE GOLAÇO 🚨🔥 Vilde Boe Rise abre o placar para o Manchester United com um golaço de falta 🔥🔥#WomensFACuppic.twitter.com/M9ImdzfLzR — Empório do Futebol Feminino (@emporiodoff) February 26, 2023

Durham came out fighting in the second half but United managed the pressure well and saw an opportunity to pounce.

Zelem with a lovely long ball picked out the run of Leah Galton who calmly took a touch to bring it down and slot past the keeper. 2-0 United.

United weren’t done yet though as they remained calm and built from the back. In the 65th minute Hannah Blundell made it three when she slotted in from the six yard mark, finding the far bottom corner.

Parris was fouled on the edge of the area and Zelem’s free kick found the head of substitute Russo, two minutes after she entered the field, 4-0 to United who looked to be cruising into the next round of the FA Cup.

Durham seemed deflated but their fans, with their horn and flags, continued to support them.

It almost helped them win a consolation prize as well as a rare burst forward saw Durham get a shot away and it ricocheted off the post.

At the other end moments later United won a corner and Turner headed it goalwards, it looked as though Durham would have had it covered if not for Parris sticking out a boot and sending it across the line.

Durham looked as though they could cry as United came again but they still put in some solid blocks.

Williams almost made it six but her header was just wide.

Just before full time, Russo had a shot but it was well over the bar. Nonetheless, it was a comfortable victory for the Reds.

Team: Earps, Batlle, Blundell (Mannion 74), Le Tissier, Turner, Zelem, Boe Risa (Leon 73), Ladd, Galton (Russo 73), Thomas (Williams 73), Garcia (Parris 58)







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



