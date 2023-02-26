Player ratings: Man United 2-0 Newcastle United

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the final of the Carabao Cup today. Here are our ratings.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 6.5 – Was better with his distribution today. Solid outing in a cup final.

Diogo Dalot 5 – Played a couple of good crosses in but was constantly found wanting in defence. Was replaced at the break, having picked up an early booking.

Raphael Varane 7 – Another commanding performance at the back.

Lisandro Martinez 9 – Warrior. Outstanding from start to finish.

Luke Shaw 7.5 – Grabbed the assist for Casemiro’s opener with another sublime delivery. Made some excellent runs. A stellar performance from the English full-back.

Casemiro 8.5 – Scored United’s first goal in the Cup final with a thumping header from a free-kick out wide. Excellent all-round display from the Brazilian.

Fred 6.5 – Solid. Won the ball multiple times in midfield. Replaced by Sabitzer in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes 6.5 – Led the team well. Kept Newcastle honest with his constant forays into their final third. Should have scored United’s third in the dying minutes but his shot was saved by Karius.

Antony 6 – Pressed well, his work ethic is admirable. He’ll have better finals in the future.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Was a constant threat to Newcastle’s backline, unfortunate not to have his name on the scoresheet.

Wout Weghorst 7 – Excellent first half display. Linked up play brilliantly right from the off. Had a major role to play in United’s second, playing Rashford through on goal with a well crafted pass.

Substitutes:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Impressed after coming on for Dalot at the break. Memorable outing in a cup final for the former Crystal Palace man.

Marcel Sabitzer 6.5 – Played Rashford through on goal after winning the ball in midfield, but the Englishman’s shot was saved by Karius. Added dynamism to the United midfield.

Scott McTominay 6.5 – Solid performance from the United academy graduate. Made Carrington proud, him and Rashford.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Cameo appearance for the Englishman.

Harry Maguire 6 – Came on to lift the trophy.