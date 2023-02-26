Home » Video: Sir Alex Ferguson’s heartwarming interaction with Erik ten Hag as Avram Glazer visits dressing room

Video: Sir Alex Ferguson’s heartwarming interaction with Erik ten Hag as Avram Glazer visits dressing room

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was received by legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson after the Red Devils’ Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley against Newcastle United.

The Peoples Person reported that Ten Hag invited Fergie to the dressing room to address the players after they beat the Magpies.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, a smiling Ferguson is seen hugging Ten Hag at Wembley while congratulating the Dutchman for his team’s success.

Ten Hag’s winning of the Carabao Cup has effectively ended the club’s six-year drought.

Also present during the team’s dressing room celebrations was Avram Glazer.

It was relayed yesterday that Avram Glazer would attend United’s clash against the Magpies at Wembley.

During the time he was in the stands, United fans were relentless in their singing of anti-Glazer chants.

Avram Glazer was filmed heading into the dressing room to give the players credit for their displays against Newcastle.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag was quizzed about Avram Glazer’s presence in the dressing room.

Ten Hag said, “He was really happy for the club, as our owner.”

“He wanted to be part of it. He was in the dressing room, good he was here, showed his intentions.”

The 53-year-old also gave his comments on Fergie’s appearance.

Ten Hag remarked, “He [Sir Alex] was there after the match. He is a happy man tonight.”

Last week, Ten Hag and Fergie were seen in Wilmslow having dinner together. Speculation was rife that Ten Hag was getting valuable advice from the Scotsman about how to navigate games against Barcelona and Newcastle.

Whatever Fergie told him, Ten Hag must have surely listened.

Latest Top Stories...

Casemiro’s hysterical message to Bruno Fernandes after Carabao...

Erik ten Hag now focussed on West Ham...

Harry Maguire hilariously ignores Avram Glazer in triumphant...

Bruno Fernandes is determined to win more trophies...

Marcus Rashford inspires Manchester United to triumphant Carabao...

Lisandro Martinez produces stellar performance in Manchester United’s...