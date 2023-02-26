Wout Weghorst outlines Wembley ambition ahead of Carabao Cup final



Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst has insisted he is hopeful his side will prevail at Wembley against Newcastle and he can win the first trophy of his career.

Weghorst has scored just once for the Red Devils this season – a goal that came in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Dutchman will be looking to get on the scoresheet against the Magpies and probably score the most important goal of his football career.

Ahead of the game, Weghorst admitted that on top of being successful, he also wants to score goals.

“For sure, it’s important to score and I know I’m capable of it because I’ve done it my whole career. Hopefully, the chances will continue and then it’s up to me to finish them.”

“It is what it is but the most important thing is that what I do benefits the club in winning games. We are in a good moment and I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a big match for us at a time when we’ve got a lot of big matches.”

The 30-year-old added, “There would be no better moment or better place than to score at Wembley. I’ve never played there or even been there before.”

Weghorst conceded that there is a massive difference between playing for United and featuring for Burnley where he was a year ago.

Like United, the striker opined that Newcastle will also have a deep desire to win and end their trophy drought.

It remains to be seen whether Weghorst is named in the starting XI by Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch striker was substituted at half-time on Thursday against Barcelona.

His replacement, Antony, scored the winner in a scintillating 2-1 comeback for United – the result ensured United went through to the next round of the competition.



