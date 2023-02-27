Brentford’s David Raya drops bombshell over contract rejections



Manchester United target David Raya has added fuel to speculation that he will leave Brentford in the summer.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Old Trafford to replace David de Gea, whose contract is set to expire in the summer.

And speaking to The Athletic, Raya suggested that he would move on, while revealing that he has rejected offers from Brentford to stay put.

“I turned down two contracts, one last year and one this January,” Raya said. “They weren’t the offers we were looking for. I can only say that.

“I want to focus on playing games and not think too much about my future. I have a contract here, so I’m willing to finish that, but you never know what’s going to happen in the summer.

“Maybe the club wants to sell, maybe not. Maybe I want to stay. I want to focus on football and see what happens.”

United are expected to offer De Gea a new contract on reduced terms, but should he not sign, there will be no senior goalkeepers left at the club, given that Tom Heaton’s contract is also expiring, while Jack Butland’s loan is ending.

Dean Henderson is due to return from his loan at Nottingham Forest, with his attitude towards Manchester United it would appear that he will be moving on, perhaps on a permanent basis.

Even if De Gea does stay, the Red Devils will need to bring in a goalkeeper and given that they were targeting the likes of Yann Sommer and Kevin Trapp, Erik ten Hag is likely to push for a quality player to provide a real challenge to the incumbent number one.

And David Raya would not only fit that category, but he is also far more in line with Ten Hag’s preferred profile of goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old is good with his feet, comfortable sweeping, and strong in claiming crosses. Essentially, good at everything De Gea is bad at.

Since he will have only one year remaining on his contract come the summer, Raya may well be available for a relatively modest fee.







