Cristiano Ronaldo could be awarded a medal for Manchester United’s Carabao Cup win



Cristiano Ronaldo could be offered a medal for Manchester United’s triumph in the Carabao Cup.

He already has two medals from the competition which he won during his first stint at the club.

According to EFL rule 20.2, United could procure a medal for Ronaldo should they choose to do so:

“In addition to the Cup, the Management Committee shall present thirty souvenirs to the winning Club in the Final Tie; and thirty souvenirs to the losing Club in the Final Tie.

“Additional souvenirs may be presented with the consent of the Management Committee but shall be at the cost of the requesting Club.”

The club were represented by 27 players during the competition, all of whom already have been given a medal.

Since the club were given thirty, they do have one to award Cristiano Ronaldo should they choose to do so.

Whether that is seen as a prudent action would be up for debate, seeing as the Portuguese forward did not participate in any of United’s six matches.

Ronaldo left the club in disgrace in the run up to the World Cup, criticising his manager, club, and teammates in a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Man United saw a noticeable improvement in performances as they have lost just one match in nineteen since his departure.

As for Ronaldo, a lack of interest from European club saw him complete a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, where he will earn a whopping £173m a year.

A final European medal to add to his illustrious collection could well come, but it is ultimately up to the club.

