Erik ten Hag shows authority as players forced to ditch designer suits ahead of Carabao Cup final



Manchester United lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final at Wembley, thus ending a six-year wait for silverware.

This was the longest wait for a trophy in decades and not many fans would have envisaged such a scene especially after the kind of displays the team put in last season.

But Erik ten Hag has transformed the team since taking over and he deserves credit for the turnaround in fortunes in such a short span of time.

ETH is a control freak

One of the main reasons behind this resurgence is the fact that the Dutchman exerts total control over the footballing side of things.

Unlike managers in the past who have either not been hard enough or have let players exert too much control over proceedings, the Dutch boss is a control freak and that was proved again on Sunday.

As pointed out by The Sun, the Red Devils were expected to wear their Paul Smith-sponsored outfits upon arrival at Wembley before then changing into their training gear for their pre-match walkabout on the pitch.

Erik ten Hag banned United players from wearing sponsored suits for Carabao Cup final. pic.twitter.com/4Mp528lGb5 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 27, 2023

United, in the recent past, were known more for their sponsorships than their on-field excellence but the former Ajax coach was having none of it.

“But Ten Hag didn’t like the idea so rang up a club official. The official was on the other side of the world and asleep but took the call and listened to the manager’s concerns.

ETH gets his way

“By wearing the club suits, he explained, rather than their training kit, it would take an extra ten minutes out their schedule,” the report added.

Ten Hag had worked out the entire schedule down to the last minute detail and he was not letting anything get in his way.

And in the end, the manager got his way as the players arrived ready in their training kit.

It shows that the club have finally brought in someone who has the capability of controlling all aspects of the club just like the great Sir Alex Ferguson.

Both were pictured having dinner together last week and the Dutchman is well on his way to reclaiming the lost glory built up under the legendary Scotsman.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



